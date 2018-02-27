HC directs police report on alleged mobbing of Delhi minister

A city court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to file a report on a plea by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain seeking preservation of the CCTV footage at the Secretariat capturing an alleged incident of his mobbing by officials and staff





A city court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to file a report on a plea by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain seeking preservation of the CCTV footage at the Secretariat capturing an alleged incident of his mobbing by officials and staff, a day after the purported assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.



Hussain has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that a day after the alleged assault on the Chief Secretary, he was mobbed by the officials and staff of Delhi government who raised slogans and prevented him from taking the elevator to his 6th floor office at the Secretariat. His application today came up for hearing before Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra who directed the police to file a status report on March 1, the next date of hearing.



"An application was moved by the complainant (Hussain) today seeking directions for preservation of CCTV footage at Delhi Secretariat capturing the incident in question. Notice be issued to SHO (station house officer) concerned with direction to file report on next date", the court said. The court also directed the investigating officer of the case to be present before it along with the case diary on the next date of hearing.



After the incident related to alleged assault on the chief secretary at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence had come into fore, Hussain had filed a complaint with the IP Estate Police Station alleging that he was assaulted in the secretariat. He claimed that he was restrained from going to his office and his mobile phone was snatched during the incident. The Delhi Government Employees Association has refuted the allegation and claimed that the minister had arrived at the Secretariat on February 20 when sloganeering was going on against the alleged assault on the chief secretary, but nobody manhandled him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates