HC: Maratha quota valid but should be cut from 16 to 12-13 pc

national

The reservation will be in addition to the existing 52 per cent overall reservation in the state

Representational image

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre, however, said the quota percentage should be reduced from 16 per cent to 12 to 13 per cent, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission.

"We hold and declare that the state government possesses legislative competence to create a separate category of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) and grant reservation," the court said.

"We, however, have held that the 16 per cent should be reduced to 12 to 13 per cent as recommended by the commission," the bench said.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging Maharashtra government's decision granting 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions.

The Maharashtra legislature on November 30, 2018, passed a bill granting 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Marathas, declared a socially and educationally backward class by the state government.

The reservation will be in addition to the existing 52 per cent overall reservation in the state. With the 16 per cent reservation for Marathas, the reservation quantum in the state was expected to rise to 68 per cent.

Several petitions were filed in the court challenging the reservation, while a few others were filed in its support.

The petitions that challenged the quota decision had argued that it was violative of Supreme Court's orders which say that reservation in any state should not exceed more than 50 per cent.

The government defended its decision and said that it was meant to alleviate the Maratha community, which it said was socially and economically backwards.

Top news stories of the day

Tour operator leaves Mumbai family in lurch in Sweden

"Please allow me euthanasia," says 27-year-old Mithil Sampat lying on a hospital bed in Stockholm. The practising lawyer, who was on a Scandinavian trip with his parents to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, is living his worst nightmare at Karolinska University Hospital after he met with an accident on June 21 while sightseeing. What is worse is that the travel company through which they booked the tour is reluctant to help them at this difficult hour. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen works out in the gym, neighbour robs her house

Neighbours generally come to each other's aid, but a woman recently helped herself to the money and valuables of another resident in her building. The Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested the woman, Ruchita Sachin Tanna, 38, for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Train pole thief arrested day after injuring student

The Borivli Railway police have arrested a 20-year-old signal pole thief, Deepak Bhodkar, who had hit a 23-year-old student, Shakti Pillay, while he was travelling on a local train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on Monday morning. Pillay had fallen on the tracks due to the blow he received and was badly injured. He is still battling for life at Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital. (Read full story)

Mumbai: You can finally take the Bandra-Kurla-Complex to Eastern Express Highway connector in September

Regular commuters on the BKC to Eastern Express Highway route are finally set to get some relief from the traffic they face near the Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch as work on the elevated road connecting BKC with Chunabhatti is nearing completion. The road will be thrown open to the public by September. (Read full story)

Shame Old Story Again: Kamala Mills restaurant is a fire hazard

A surprise visit by the Chief Fire Officer to a popular hangout in Kamala Mills two weeks ago revealed glaring fire safety issues. The 17,000 square feet Lord of the Drinks (LOTD) was pulled up by the fire department as the chief noticed major flaws. Among irregularities were a tandoor bhatti right next to a fire exit and fragile kitchen firewalls, making customers vulnerable in case of a fire. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates