HC rejects tainted Thane Jail officer Hiralal Jadhav's plea challenging inquiry into him

Bombay High Court has dismissed his writ petition, filed against the method of inquiry against Hiralal Jadhav into the allegation of sexual harassment at workplace, and also put a stay on a MAT order allowing him to rejoin work

There's no relief in the offing for tainted Thane Jail officer Hiralal Jadhav. The Bombay High Court has dismissed his writ petition, filed against the method of inquiry against him into the allegation of sexual harassment at workplace, and also put a stay on a Maharashtra Administration Tribunal (MAT) order allowing him to rejoin work.



Hiralal Jadhav

In court

Challenging his suspension order, Jadhav had filed an application with the MAT, seeking reinstatement and the latter had okayed it. The state had then appealed against the order in HC, which stayed it. The contention of the petitioner (Jadhav) was that any allegation regarding sexual harassment at workplace had to be dealt in accordance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment Act, 2013, and the respective Service Rules had no role to play in it.

Observations

However, upholding the submissions of the senior lawyer, S B Talekar, appearing as special counsel for the state, HC rejected the contention and held that there was no conflict between the provisions of the Act and the Service Rules of 1979, and that the Central Act had provided sufficient room for operation of other laws.

The high court further held that the state, being the employer, had taken sufficient steps for complying with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment Act, as the Central Act was made for taking measures for preventing every kind of harassment against women in workplaces. Jadhav was suspended after mid-day's detailed series of reports highlighting his alleged wrongdoings.

