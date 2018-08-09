HC relief for Hardik; sentence in Visnagar riot case suspended

national

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court suspended on Thursday a lower court's order which has sentenced Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel to two years' jail term in a 2015 rioting case.

Justice S H Vora also ordered that Patel is granted bail in the case. He will not have to surrender before police until his appeal is heard, as per the high court's order. The high court granted relief to the quota agitation leader while admitting his criminal appeal which will be heard in due course.

Patel has challenged the Visnagar court's July 25 order convicting him for rioting and arson at the office of local MLA Rishikesh Patel during the quota agitation in 2015. The lower court, after convicting and sentencing Patel, had granted him a temporary bail so that he could move the high court.

