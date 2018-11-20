HC: Salary can't be stopped over Aadhaar

national

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice S K Shinde while hearing a petition filed by Ramesh Purale, working as chargeman with the Mumbai Port Trust

File Pic

The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the Centre's decision of withholding the salary of a port trust employee since 2016 on grounds that he had not linked his salary account with his Aadhaar.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice S K Shinde while hearing a petition filed by Ramesh Purale, working as chargeman with the Mumbai Port Trust, said his salary cannot be withheld over failure to link his bank account with his Aadhaar card.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever