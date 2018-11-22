HC seeks Delhi government, Anshu Prakash response on Kejriwal's plea

national

Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the state government, city police and then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to file response to a plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia challenging a trial court's order in an assault case.

The court was hearing Kejriwal and Sisodia challenging a trial court's order which has allowed Prakash's plea to conduct the prosecution through the counsel nominated by the Delhi Police and not through lawyers empanelled by the Delhi government in Anshu Prakash assault case.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 17 asking Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi to clarify his representation in the case as AAP-appointed Delhi Police standing counsel Rahul Mehra opposed his representation in the case.

Mehra said he has the right to represent the police in the the High Court while Lekhi and Central government standing counsel Anil Soni told the court they have been authorised by the Home's Deputy Secretary of Delhi government to represent the state in the matter.

The ministers have also challenged the trial court's dated October 22 direction that prosecution in the assault case be conducted by an officer not below the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police.

The 1986-batch IAS officer was allegedly assaulted during a midnight meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on February 19.

Delhi Police in August charge-sheeted Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 legislators -- Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania -- in the case.

