HC sets up fast track court to hear Hyderabad rape-murder case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday approved the setting up of a fast-track court in Mahabubnagar to hear the case pertaining to the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Shadnagar.

"In the circumstances reported by the Registrar General, High Court for the State of Telangana at Hyderabad in the letter 2nd read above, government after careful examination of the proposal, hereby designates the Court of I Additional District and Session Judge, Mahabubnagar, as a Special Court for speedy trial of the rape and murder case of Disha (name changed) in Cr. No. 784/2019 of Shadnagar Station," reads an official order.



Youth of NGO Tarunya light candles as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice

It said that the Registrar General of the High Court will take further necessary actions accordingly. A veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons who burnt her body under the limits of Shadnagar police station in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27 and 28.

Hyderabad police had, on November 29, arrested four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case. The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday.

Man held for raping, killing 60-year-old

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 60-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh. "Locals found her body inside her house were she stayed alone. A dog squad led us to the house of K Nagababu (31). He stole R80,000 cash and committed the heinous crime," cops said.

