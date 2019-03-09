HC slams CBI for selectively leaking report in wrestler Narsingh's dope case

other-sports

Narsingh Yadav

Annoyed over selective leaks of the CBI status report to the media, the Delhi High Court yesterday slammed the probe agency for maligning the reputation of wrestler Narsingh Yadav who was banned for four years on doping charge, and asked the CBI Joint Director to look into the matter.

The court observed that due to the leaking of contents of the status report on the probe into Yadav's complaint, which alleged that his food was spiked leading to the ban, he has been maligned in a manner which is irreparable.

The court on February 1, directed the CBI to file its status report in a sealed cover. Justice Najmi Waziri,said that interestingly, the same narration is reflected in some media reports. "The matter is under investigation, it is deemed to be privileged information, yet it finds its way into public domain and is published much to the prejudice and anguish of the petitioner," the court said.

