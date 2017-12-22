HC stays notification allowing homoeopathic docs to practise modern medicine

The Bombay High Court on Friday stayed the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs department's notification that allowed homoeopathic doctors to practise modern medicine

This notification issued on September 27, 2017, was challenged by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) through their lawyer S U Kamdar. A bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Rajesh Ketkar stayed the notification. They raised concerns about the risk to the patient's life in such a case.

According to the notification, doctors who obtained the Licentiate of the Court of Examiners of Homeopathy (LCEH) degree from 1951-1982, and registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) were allowed to practise modern, allopathic medicine. The IMA had challenged the notification pointing out that the Indian Medical Council did not recognise such homeopathy degrees.

