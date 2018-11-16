HC stays Pune police notification on luxury bus movement

national

The Bombay High Court has granted an interim stay till November 26 on a Pune Police notification banning the entry and movement of private luxury buses in that city during the daytime.

A vacation bench of Justice M S Karnik was on Wednesday hearing a petition filed by luxury bus operator Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd challenging an October 26 notification issued by the Pune traffic police imposing restrictions on entry and movement of private luxury buses in Pune.

As per the notification, private luxury buses can ply only on four prescribed routes for exit to cities like Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Solapur. It also banned the movement of luxury buses on these prescribed routes from 8 in the morning till noon and from 5 in the evening till 9 in the night.

The petition claimed the notification was "illegal" and "discriminatory" as the same did not apply to state-run luxury buses. The court on Wednesday directed the state and Pune traffic police to file their affidavits in response to the petition.

"Considering the submissions advanced on behalf of the petitioner, there shall be ad-interim relief in terms of prayer clause C [stay on implementation of the notification] till November 26," the court said.

