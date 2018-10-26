HC upholds disqualification of 18 AIADMK rebel MLAs

national

The 18 MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in the CM

AIADMK supporters celebrate after the HC verdict, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

In a huge relief to the AIADMK government, the Madras HC upheld the June 14 order of the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee disqualifying its 18 rebel MLAs loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran. An adverse judgment could have triggered a political realignment in Tamil Nadu and brought the ruling party perilously close to losing majority in the state assembly.

The 18 MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in the CM. A division bench of the court comprising Banerjee and Justice M Sundar had delivered a split verdict on June 14. Banerjee had upheld Speaker P Dhanapal's order disqualifying them, while Sundar had passed a dissenting judgment.

AIADMK hails HC verdict

The HC verdict upholding the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs on Thursday opened the doors for holding of by-polls to the 20 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, with both AIADMK and DMK expressing confidence of winning all the seats.

