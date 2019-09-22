HCL's Shiv Nadar to be chief guest at RSS' Vijayadashmi function

Nagpur: On Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijayadashmi function at the headquarters in Nagpur on October 8, HCL founder-chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee Shiv Nadar is invited to be the chief guest at the function.

The function which is an annual affair is keenly watched by political observers as the speech by the RSS chief tends to lay down the agenda for it as well as affiliated Sangh Parivar outfits for the year ahead.

RSS' Nagpur 'mahanagar sanchalak' Rajesh Loya said, "HCL founder-chairman Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi function on October 8."

The RSS was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Nagpur on Vijayadashmi Day in 1925, which fell on September 27. Last year, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi function.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

