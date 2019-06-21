HD Kumaraswamy: Want to do 2-4 'village stays' every month
Kumaraswamy had introduced the 'Grama Vaastavya' programme during his first stint as chief minister of the state in 2006
Yadgir: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy revived his 2006 rural outreach programme, in which he stayed at the homes of villagers. On Friday, the leader kicked off the programme and expressed his intention of starting two to four programmes on 'Grama Vaastavya' or the village stay tour every month.
"It (village stay tour) will start from today onwards. I wanted to do a minimum two to four 'Grama Vaastavya' (village stay programme) every month," he told ANI.
Kumaraswamy had introduced the 'Grama Vaastavya' programme during his first stint as chief minister of the state in 2006. During the programme, he had stayed in the homes of villagers.
During his stay in the village, the leader will interact with its people on the issues they face regularly.
Kumaraswamy on Thursday evening boarded a train from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi for his rural outreach initiative.
Meanwhile, the JD(S) today in a tweet hit out at criticism of its leader's initiative by the BJP.
"CM's #GramaVastavya has helped a lot of villages. Unlike @BSYBJP, @hd_kumaraswamy prefers to eat homemade food and not parcelled food from hotel & CM is travelling in a train!
Btw, Charity begins at home. How many countries did @narendramodi visit in the last 5 yrs?," JD(S) said in a tweet.
It was responding to BJP Karnataka's tweet, which said: " The amount of money spent on @hd_kumaraswamy village trip that includes his luxury food, stay, travel, cultural programs & advertisements could have been spent for the development of that village. Huge amount of Tax payers money is spent on image make over of Kumaraswamy."
@BJP4Karnataka,definitely d amount would not be as much as how #Modi ji is spending for you ONE DAY YOGA PROGRAM while the children in his party ruled state are dying.— Sheryl Iona (@sheryliona_INC) June 21, 2019
Heights of Hypocrisy !!!
à²à²¾à²à²¿à²¨ à²®à²¨à³à²²à²¿ à²à³à²¤à³ à²¨à³à²°à³à²¯à²µà²° à²®à²¨à³à²à³ à²à²²à³à²²à³ à²à²¸à²¿à²¯à³à²¦à³ à² à²²à³à²² ! @KarnatakaPMC @LavanyaBallal https://t.co/qQYTlCH3IP
(With inputs from PTI)
