HD Kumaraswamy: Will prove majority just a day before taking oath
On Saturday, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited Kumaraswamy to form government, after Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he would prove the majority just 24 hours before taking the oath. "On Monday morning, I am going to Delhi. I will meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Just 24 hours before the oath, I'll prove the majority," Kumaraswamy told the media.
With Kumaraswamy all set to take oath as the Karnataka chief minister on May 23, leaders from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be meeting on Monday to discuss the future of the alliance in the state assembly.
The elected MLAs from both the parties are expected to attend the meeting. On Saturday, Kumaraswamy was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government in the state, after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.
While Kumaraswamy was earlier expected to swear-in as Karnataka chief minister on May 21, the ceremony later got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
We can make a comeback: BJP
BJP believes it can make a comeback, due to the "inherent contradictions" in the Congress-JD(S) alliance. The likely consolidation of a section of voters, behind the BJP would also help keep the party in pole position in the run-up to the 2019 polls, its leaders said.
Now, BJP to focus on Telangana
With the election process in Karnataka coming to a close, Telangana would be one of the focus states for the BJP as the party gears up for simultaneous elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha in 2019, state BJP president K Laxman has said.
