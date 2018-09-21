HDFC VP murder: Cops rope in expert interrogators to nail truth

crime

Dinesh Kadam and Sukhlal Varpe, interrogators in the 1993 blasts and Sheena Bora murder cases, force accused to reveal that need for money led him to kill Siddharth Sanghavi

During interrogation it was revealed that Sarfaraz Shaikh murdered (right) Siddharth Sanghavi for money

When accused Sarfaraz Shaikh kept floating theories about what had happened on the day HDFC Vice-President Siddharth Sanghavi was found murdered, senior cops were left with no option but to rope in the investigators of the 1993 blasts and Sheena Bora murder cases - Dinesh Kadam and Sukhlal Varpe - to nail the truth.

The incident came to light on September 5 when Sanghavi, a Malabar Hill resident, went missing from his office at Kamala Mills. The following day, police found his car at Koparkhairne. Acting on a tip off, the Navi Mumbai cops arrested Shaikh on September 9.



Siddharth Sanghavi

Different versions

According to the police, as Shaikh kept changing his statements during interrogation, Joint Commissioner of Police, Deven Bharti, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Central region), Ravindra Shisve, decided to appoint Kadam, who is posted as senior inspector at Byculla police station and Senior PI from Worli, Varpe, for quizzing him. As the officers questioned Shaikh, other teams simultaneously verified whatever he said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer said, "When a suspect is questioned for a long period of time, he eventually speaks the truth. This is exactly what happened in Shaikh's case." During interrogation, Shaikh gave three versions of the truth - an office employee gave him the contract to kill Sanghavi, a woman claiming to be the VP's wife gave him the contract and he killed him for money. After thorough interrogation it was revealed that robbery was the motive behind the murder, as Shaikh wanted Rs 30,000-35,000 to pay his bike's monthly installments.

Desperate for money

Officers said when he told them about the office rivalry angle, the cops checked the backgrounds of Sanghavi's colleagues and his call data records as well. All of it revealed that it was a false claim. In order to probe the angle that a woman gave him the contract to kill the VP, the cops checked details of his wife, but even this claim was false. In the meantime, a team searched Shaikh's residence in Navi Mumbai and questioned him about his finances.

That is when he revealed that he was desperate for money. This led the cops to his bike, which he had kept at a friend's place; and after going through his bank details they concluded that robbery was the motive behind the murder.

