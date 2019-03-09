H.D. Kumaraswamy: JD-S, Congress keen to win maximum seats

national

The Chief Minister is expected to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday or Sunday to arrive at a final understanding on the seats

H.D. Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the focus of alliance between the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress is to "win the maximum number of seats" in the next Lok Sabha elections, amid indications that the party may climb down from 10 seats it is keen to contest in the state.

The Chief Minister is expected to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday or Sunday to arrive at a final understanding on the seats. JD-S chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had met Gandhi on Wednesday and said that the party wants to contest 10 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

"Several points about seat sharing were discussed. We wanted 12 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, now we have come down to 10 seats," he had said. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 17, Congress nine and the JD-S two of the 28 seats in the state.

