He abruptly blocked me on FB

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I met a guy on Facebook a few months ago. We had common friends, so I thought it was okay. It wasn't a creepy thing. We began chatting and, after a point, it seemed as if we had a lot in common and we began to enjoy communicating. We didn't discuss our personal lives much though I did answer a few questions about my family and background because I assumed he was trying to get to know me better. A couple of days ago, I decided to send him an interesting article and found out that he had blocked me. I'm not sure why he did this, and if it's because of something I said or did, but it has been bothering me a lot. I want to ask him why. Should I email him or drop the idea?

Relationships forged online aren't necessarily as strong as those created in real life. You don't really know this person, because you have never met him. You have no idea about his likes, dislikes, beliefs or possible prejudices. We project aspects of our personalities online because the anonymity of the Internet allows us that freedom. This wasn't something serious to begin with, so why should the opinion of a stranger matter to you? If he has blocked you, the problem is his, not yours. You haven't done anything wrong, so why worry about how a stranger looks at you or evaluates your behaviour? What will that accomplish? I suggest you treat this as a lesson on how not to take social media platforms seriously and move on. Also, sharing personal information with someone you don't know isn't the wisest thing.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

