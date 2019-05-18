He accuses me of over-thinking often

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am 26-year old and have been dating a 28-year old guy for two years. We have a pretty good relationship, but he sometimes accuses me of over-thinking. We had a huge argument about this a week ago. Even though we have managed to sort that out, things have been a little awkward between us since then. I keep wondering if I am overreacting to anything he says, because I don’t want him to lose his temper, and I am constantly watching everything I say or do around him. It doesn’t feel natural anymore, and I don’t know what to do. If this continues, it will be hard for me to manage. Please help.

You can only contribute to a successful relationship if you choose to be who you are, rather than conform to what your partner thinks you should be. If he accuses you of over-thinking or overreacting, try and get him to explain why he thinks your reaction is unwarranted. Ask him to give you a chance to explain your point of view too, because dialogue alone will help you both understand each other better. Constantly analysing what you’re doing or saying won’t help much, because it will only compel you to be someone you’re not. This isn’t sustainable because it will hamper all your interactions with him. Be yourself and talk about how you’re feeling, if you want this to work.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

