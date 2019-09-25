He blames me for every little thing

My husband keeps blaming me for things that are beyond my control. If something bad happens at his office, for instance, he finds a way of making it seem as if it was something I did, which is ridiculous. I am afraid of even the smallest things now. If the food is not prepared well on some day, he will turn it into this massive drama about how I can't do anything right. This is messing with my self-esteem a lot, so I want him to stop doing it, but don't know how to broach the topic. He's a nice guy, but this particular habit of his drives me insane. How do I resolve this?

It is important to understand that you and your husband are equals in a partnership, so him finding fault with you is not okay because it implies a lack of respect. If you respect him, he needs to show you that same respect, and blaming you for what happens at his office is not an indication of respect in any way. You don't need to find a special way to broach this subject. If it bothers you, and you want him to stop, you have to come right out and say it. Don't treat your husband like anything other than a partner. If you don't like something, point it out at once, because honest communication is critical if you want to have a successful relationship.

My girlfriend is extremely insecure about her weight and, even though I tell her she is great the way she is, it bothers her all the time. Is there anything I can do to get her to stop obsessing over it?

There may be other factors influencing her, such as peer pressure or information gained via social media or popular culture that you will find hard to counter. All you can do is try and reinforce your positive message and support her until she finds the strength to come to terms with who she is and accepts that.

