'He blames me for us not having kids yet'

My husband and I have been trying to have a child for over a year but have failed. He keeps blaming me for this, even though he doesn't say it explicitly. He doesn't want to speak to a fertility expert and believes the fact that I am overweight is the problem. There is no scientific backing for this argument, which is why I disagree with him. I am worried about how this will affect our relationship. We have been happily married until now, but this is a life-changing decision and I don't know how he may change. What should I do?

If neither you nor your husband are qualified to comment on the medical reasons for why you can't get pregnant, it seems like common sense to approach a specialist. Your husband can live in denial, but there is no getting around the fact that you may both have to be tested. Speak to him about why this is affecting your relationship and how it can change the equation between you two. It doesn't have to be a serious problem if you can both be honest about what you are feeling.

I used to have a huge crush on a guy in school. We lived in the same neighbourhood but didn't ever chat. I moved away after college and it has been years since I have thought of him. A week ago, he added me on Facebook, and I am surprised because I don't know what he wants. We weren't friends, but I know how much I liked him, and this has made all those feelings come rushing back. Should I meet him if he asks me out?

People change over time, and it's perfectly possible that you may not think of him the same way. If you have never spoken to him before, it's also a great idea to do that if he asks you out. You have nothing to lose, and no obligation to meet him again, so why worry?

