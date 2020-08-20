He brings sex into every conversation

I recently met a guy using a dating app and we have been going out since. He seems like a nice person, except for the slightly creepy way he manages to talk about sex on every date. I haven't slept with him, but I think he expects me to and it's weird how every conversation we have eventually ends up on that topic. I don't know how to mention this to him because he will only think of it as another opportunity to discuss it. Should I stop dating him?

If someone makes you uncomfortable, for whatever reason, you should call them out on it. If he wants to talk about sex and you don't, tell him why you don't like it. If he has expectations that don't match your own, the sooner you both have clarity, the easier it will be for you to decide what to do next. You have nothing to lose by being upfront and, the sooner you figure out what this person wants from you, the easier it will be for you to end this if it isn't making sense. Why prolong it for no reason?

My boyfriend left me for someone else a year ago, but then ended that relationship and got back with me. I know he is in love with me, but I can't seem to be able to forgive him for what he did because I didn't date anyone during that time. How do I deal with this?

The two of you weren't together, so it isn't as if he was being unfaithful to you. You didn't date anyone because you chose not to. He simply chose differently. What matters is your present and what you both want out of this relationship. If you believe there is a future, and want him in your life, you may have to acknowledge and accept that the past can and must be left behind after a point. It's okay to not accept his decision, but you can't make this work without forgiveness.

