He broke up saying I was too pushy

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

My relationship with this wonderful guy ended after we were together for almost a year. He said I was always too pushy with him. He didn't say anything about this while we were together, and there were no signs that things were bad, so it came as a shock. I did ask him to give me a chance at trying to change, because I really wanted to try, but he said he had waited enough and didn't think it would work out. I have accepted his decision, but I wish I could know more about how I was pushy, so I don't repeat the same mistake. How can I ensure this will never happen again?

You are both to blame for what happened because, even if you were pushy, that is his opinion and he ought to have shared it with you when things started to go wrong. By not having a conversation about what was obviously bothering him, he helped make things worse. You may or may not be pushy at all, because this is always going to be a matter of personal opinion, so I suggest you not worry about it and deal with your next relationship by speaking more. If you can build a sense of openness and transparency, it will go a long way towards preventing a situation like this from recurring. We can all be pushy or difficult, but we all have it within our power to change if we are made aware of where we are going wrong.

I have a crush on a guy who is my tutor. He is four years older, so this feels weird. I don't know how he will react if I approach him. What should I do?

The age difference isn't significant, but he has to respect the teacher-student relationship. If you are both adults, you can always initiate a conversation when you are no longer in his class. He may not have any feelings for you, so I suggest you get to know him better first.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates