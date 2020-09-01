He chats, but does not want to meet!

I have conflicting ideas about a guy I have been chatting with for two months now. We met on a dating app and soon exchanged numbers. He is always happy to chat any time of the day and cheers me up when I am down. I enjoy our conversations too but, for some reason, he is always hesitant whenever I bring up the topic of meeting in person. I know this was impossible during the lockdown, but he doesn't even mention the possibility of a date in the future, which is very strange. Why would someone prefer online interactions and not a face-to-face conversation? Should I worry about this?

He may have his reasons, but you're right about the importance of wanting to meet in person. I suggest you continue chatting with him because you both enjoy it, and get to know him better. He may choose to explain his reticence when he is more comfortable opening up. If he doesn't meet, this isn't going anywhere and you no better off than where you were before he came along. If anything he says makes you uncomfortable, you are free to end this conversation permanently. I recommend patience for a little while longer, until you have a better understanding of who he is and what he wants.

My girlfriend cheated on me with my cousin and we ended our relationship over a year ago. Now, she has been sending me messages on WhatsApp asking if I can forgive her and if we can get back together. What should I do?

This depends on how you choose to respond to her question. Can you forgive her? Can you forgive your cousin? What will this mean for all three of you? Forgiveness is difficult, but it must also be absolute if you want her back into your life. There needs to be a renewal of trust, which will not be easy. Think about these things before making a decision.

