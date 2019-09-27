He compares me with other women

I am extremely insecure about my boyfriend for a number of reasons. Whenever we are on a date, he constantly compares me to other women he sees around us and points out flaws in the way I am dressed or the way I say something. I have asked him to stop doing this because it makes me feel horrible, and he stops for a few days only to begin again. It's tiring and I don't even like going out with him anymore because of this habit. If he doesn't change, I am considering leaving him. Am I being too hasty or over-sensitive?

You are being neither hasty, nor insensitive, because no one should criticise you or compare you to someone else when you are in a relationship. If he wants you to be like somebody else, he should be with that person instead. Tell him that you don't compare him to other people because you like him for who he is and expect that same courtesy. If he can't extend it to you, find someone who does.

I broke up with my girlfriend over two years ago and have been having second thoughts about it all this time. I don't know if I did the right thing. We haven't been in touch since then and I don't know if she has moved on or is still single. I want to reach out to her and tell her how I feel but am afraid of her rejecting me and opening those old wounds. What should I do?

You can tell her how you feel, although two years is a long time. If she has moved on, you won't find out until you speak to her. If she is still single, it doesn't mean she will want to get back with you, given that she hasn't reached out in all this time. You masy simply have to accept the fact that she may have moved on. If you're afraid of rejection, it may be too late for that feeling now.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates