He didn't take a casual slap well

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I was with my boyfriend a couple of days ago, and in the mood for some pranks. I casually punched him a few times on his shoulder and back, pulled his hair and slapped him on his head and face. He was okay with everything until the last slap, which landed on his face. He instantly grabbed my hand. His grip was hard and the expressions on his face changed. In an angry tone, he warned me to never hit him on the face again. When I playfully yelled “Or what,” he said he would hit me back. I was shocked hearing those words. I believe it's never okay to hit a girl under any circumstances, and my boyfriend of all people was advocating it. To me, this is a hallmark of someone who will indulge in domestic violence in the future. When I told my friends about this, they agreed too. I am thinking of breaking up with him. Am I right? — Yamini

I think you should break up with him. You “casually” punched him a few times on his shoulder and back, pulled his hair and slapped him on his head and face, and mention this as if it's perfectly normal, acceptable, adult behaviour. It seems to me that you're probably the one more likely to indulge in domestic violence in the future. I don't say this lightly, because if you believe a girl should never be hit under any circumstances, I'm not sure why you believe your boyfriend shouldn't be extended that courtesy. Respect should always be mutual, because that is what successful relationships are based upon. To attack someone physically, even it is your idea of a prank (it isn't, by the way; Google it), and expect the person to sit back and take that abuse is naive. I suggest you think about your actions too, while focusing on what your boyfriend may or may not do. As for your friends, they probably need to evaluate their own ideas too.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates