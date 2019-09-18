He does not like my friends at all

My friends recently invited me to a spa for a holiday and I accepted. I asked my boyfriend if he wanted to come along, because it seems like a nice place, but he refused. At first, he was perfectly okay with me going away, but now says he has issues because he doesn't like my friends. I'm not sure why he doesn't trust me. This is causing some serious friction between us. What should I do?

If you don't understand his reasons, he is obviously not being clear enough. If he doesn't like your friends, that is his prerogative, but it is also your prerogative to still be friends with them even if he has a problem with them. Ask him what the issue is, explain that you are entitled to choose who you hang out with just as you extend him the same courtesy, and discuss this openly to avoid a similar situation from cropping up in the future. This isn't a serious problem, so I urge you both to nip it in the bud by having a frank conversation like adults.

My girlfriend constantly complains about how she been putting on a lot of weight. She has been talking about this for over a year but doesn't actually do anything concrete to fix it. I got her membership to a gym, for instance, and she has only been to it on two occasions. I don't have a problem with what she eats or how she looks but think she should stop eating junk food if she only wants to complain about it later. Am I being too harsh on her?

If you accept her as she is, this is clearly something she alone has to try and come to terms with. Tell her how you feel, and why her inability to change bothers you. Maybe she just likes complaining about her weight and has no real problem with it. Either way, it's her body and her right to do what she wants to with it.

