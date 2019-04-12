'He doesn't let me touch his phone'

dr-love

My boyfriend is extremely possessive about his phone. He shares everything, and I don't think he keeps secrets from me, but he has a serious problem with the idea of me picking up his phone and trying to look at what he is doing. He loses his temper and we have fought a few times because he knows the password to my phone and I can't understand why he won't share his password with me. If our relationship is based on mutual trust, I think he shouldn't have a problem with giving me his phone. Am I being difficult or is he being unreasonable?

Neither of you is wrong, because mutual respect is important, but so are boundaries related to personal space. If you don't think he keeps secrets from you, why does the phone bother you as much as it does? Either you trust him completely or you don't. If he doesn't like handing over his phone, why can't you respect that space? Does he insist on you sharing your password with him? Or you sharing your phone with him? Ask him what his reasons are and explain why you think he should give you his password. If neither of you has a very good reason, try and accept this as adults. This isn't about being difficult or unreasonable as much as it is about understanding and accepting that we all have the right to privacy and personal space.

