He doesn't match my sexual drive

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I am in a relationship with someone over a decade older than me, and it’s difficult because he doesn’t want sex as much as I do. This wasn’t a problem when we started going out, but it bothers me because if we ever choose to live together, I am afraid that it will only get worse and we will end up drifting apart. How do I resolve this before it becomes a serious problem?

It is serious at any age, because physical intimacy is an integral aspect of any relationship. It’s more a question about finding ways and means to spice things up than to assume things will get worse though, because there are no real grounds for this kind of pessimism. There may be things he likes that you don’t, because neither of you has talked about what you want physically yet. Have a conversation, tell him why this matters and what you are afraid of, and speak to a sex counsellor if you both think you that could help. Don’t give up yet.

I am a 27 and am dating a 25-year-old guy. We have been together for six months, but I feel he is not over his ex. He speaks about her too often. I haven’t told him that this annoys me but it does.

If you don’t tell him how you feel, why do you assume he will magically assume you are okay with it? He may not have feelings for her at all, and may simply be using his relationship with her as a frame of reference. It always makes sense to be open and honest about how you feel and give him a chance to explain.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

