He evades the marriage question

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am a 24-year old girl. I met this guy on a matrimonial site, where we exchanged numbers and met twice. I now have feelings for him and we have both confessed our love for each other. The problem is, whenever I ask him about marriage, he says he can't discuss this at his home because his parents are looking for a groom for his younger sister. He says we have to wait until that happens before he can even have a discussion about this. I can't really trust him because, in the past, I had two relationships where guys promised to marry me and then stepped back. Because of this, I sometimes get mad at him. What do I do?

— Afreen A

There are a couple of things you should consider here. Why was this guy on a matrimonial site if he has no intention of marrying? If he says he wants to, but has genuine reasons for waiting, are you prepared to give him that time? Have you met his family? Are two meetings enough to decide whether you want to live with him for the rest of your life? Have the two of you considered a compromise where an engagement can be discussed along with a tentative date for a wedding? It's unfair of you to assume he will backtrack just because two other men have done the same thing. It's also unfair to arrive at a quick solution based on just two meetings. Are you trying to rush this through for any particular reason? Why not take some time to understand this person better, get to know him and what his family is like, before making up your mind about whether you should trust him or not. These things cannot be evaluated in a short time. I suggest you give him, as well as yourself, that space. Marriage is a serious, lifelong commitment. It requires thought and patience, so I would suggest you slow things down a little.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com