He eyed up another woman at a party...

Two weeks ago, my boyfriend had a long conversation with me about a crush he had on a girl at some party. I was at that party too, and saw him looking at her. He hasn't cheated on me, and I trust him, but I can't figure out why he told me this. If he is trying to make me jealous, it's working, but it is also making me angry because I don't like being compared to anyone else. How do I deal with this?

The best way to deal with it is to call him out and confront him. It's great that he feels comfortable enough with you to share how he feels about another woman, but there's also an element of disrespect if you feel as if he is comparing the two of you. Talk to him about why his comments have upset you, ask him what he meant or what he was trying to accomplish, and talk about how jealousy can sometimes damage a relationship if it isn't addressed. Nip this in the bud and you should both be fine.



My boyfriend and I have been together for five years and he says he is madly in love with me and wants to be with me for the rest of his life. At the same time, whenever I bring up the topic of marriage, he says he is not ready. Does he not mean what he is saying?

I can't comment on whether he means it or not, because you are in a better position to judge based on his words and actions. What I can assume is that he really isn't ready to formalise that commitment, for reasons he hasn't shared with you. If you feel as if there is a future with him and want him to do more to make you feel secure in this relationship, he owes you an explanation. At the very least, he needs to explain when he will be comfortable enough to have a serious conversation about this.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news