He feels relations don't last forever

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I have been together for two years, and now I love him more than when we first began dating. We have discussed taking this further, but he always comes back to the idea that this isn't going to last. His past relationships have always ended in a while, so he has this ingrained fear that I will leave him too. It's irrational, but he believes it so strongly that he always gives his relationships a deadline. I don't want to lose him and am convinced he is the one for me. How can I get him to change his mind about this?

Life has a way of changing everything we take for granted or think of as certain. If he thinks this relationship will end after a point, you simply have to be around to convince him that it has only grown stronger. He may have no real reason to prove you wrong if the two of you genuinely like being with each other. His past colours his present, for now, but that doesn't mean he won't change his mind when confronted with the truth. I suggest you forget about trying to change his mind and simply focus on what makes your relationship stronger - building trust, communicating constantly and honestly, offering mutual respect and love. He will come around soon.

Is it possible for two people in a relationship to have radically different ideas about politics? Won't this harm the relationship and tear them apart eventually?

Why should it be a problem? Are the two people in this relationship a couple of politicians representing rival parties or schools of thought? Even if they are, why should people with opposing views not be able to find common ground if they claim to love and respect each other? A relationship is about learning to accept likes, dislikes and ways of thinking.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

