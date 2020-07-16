He has a job now, so is condescending to me

I am a 25-year old and have been dating a 27-year old guy for four years now. We used to be in college together and have known each other for a long time. Things were great for all this time, until he got a job some months ago. Since then, his behaviour has changed in ways that don't really make sense. He has this superior attitude as if he knows something I don't. I haven't decided to get a job because I am considering studying further, and he knows this, but makes it sound as if I am being lazy by not working. How do I get him to stop behaving like this?

Ignoring him may be a good idea. I know this sounds childish, but he just needs to get over himself, and a few months of dealing with any HR department will quickly teach him one of life's valuable lessons: that corporate India is not what it is cracked up to be. On a more serious note though, if he values your presence in his life, he needs to be as supportive of your decisions as you presumably are of his. Tell him this as clearly as possible because your future together depends upon how strongly he takes it to heart.

My last relationship ended over six months ago, and I don't know if it's the right time to start dating again. My friends have set me up with someone they think will be great for me, but I am afraid because I don't want to make a mistake and get into some kind of rebound relationship. What should I do?

There is no manual on when the right time to move on is. Go with your instinct. If you feel like moving on, any time is right. It can take a week or a year, because not all relationships are the same. As for your fear of a rebound, why assume this is a relationship you want to get into without meeting this person first?

