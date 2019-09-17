He has cheated on me but I love him

I met a guy on Facebook around a year ago, and we decided to get into a relationship. Everything moved so quickly that we have now decided to get married. I love him completely and can even kill myself for him. He is very close to my family and comes home every day. The weird thing is he never shows me his phone. We were recently on a movie date when I happened to glance at it and saw a heart emoji that had been sent by a girl. When I asked him about it, he didn't say anything. Eventually, I found out he had been cheating on me with a divorcee. I was extremely hurt. He also raised his hand on me, which wasn't the first time. He now says that is all in the past, but still refuses to show me his phone. I am shattered. I do trust him, which is why I never ask for his phone or passwords, but he has my passwords. I don't know what to do. He really loves me, and I love him too.— Ruksar S

I'm not sure what you want me to say. There are clearly some serious problems here, starting with the fact that you have mentioned instances of physical abuse. This is unacceptable in any relationship, because it reveals a lack of respect. It is also illegal and a punishable offence. Your boyfriend may be the greatest man to ever walk the face of the Earth, but he has absolutely no right to raise his hand. Secondly, his cheating on you and refusal to trust you with his phone, while asking for your personal information, is hypocrisy of the highest order. I suggest you speak to family or friends about this and get a more objective opinion about this relationship. Marriage is a serious commitment and shouldn't be taken lightly. You are ready to kill yourself for someone you met on Facebook a year ago. Please try and put that piece of information into perspective.

