He has completely shut himself off

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My partner and I used to have a great relationship. We didn’t argue much, enjoyed spending time in each other’s company and had some serious discussions about the future. A month ago, he lost his job and within weeks, his behaviour towards me started to change. He first stopped communicating as much as he used to, and then began avoiding me when I suggested going out to do things together. We haven’t met in over two weeks now, and he barely responds to text messages or calls. I have asked him what’s wrong and he says he just needs some time to figure things out, but this bothers me because, if he doesn’t communicate with me, how is he going to sort this out on his own? I don’t want him to cut me out because our relationship may suffer if this continues any longer.

He is obviously dealing with a personal crisis of sorts, because the loss of employment can be a serious problem for a lot of people depending upon how emotionally invested they are in something, or how it has an impact on their financial situation. If your partner needs time to deal with this, it isn’t necessarily a sign that he intends to cut you out. He is simply communicating less than usual, not cutting you out. It has just been a month since this happened, so I suggest you allow him as much time and space he needs because this will not be a permanent situation. He will not be unemployed forever, obviously, and will probably appreciate you more for respecting his wishes until he is ready to communicate.

Should I introduce my girlfriend to my parents even if I am not sure this relationship is stable?

That really is up to you, and depends upon what you hope to accomplish by introducing them to each other. Do they want to? Do you believe a meeting will help your relationship with her in some way?

