He has multiple facebook profiles!

I am a 26-year old and have been dating a 28-year old guy for a year now. We met online, via Facebook, and like each other a lot. There are a few things about my boyfriend that bother me though, as I have come to know him better. I know he has a number of Facebook accounts set up in different names, for instance, and he uses them to follow or have conversations with people I don't know, in other cities or countries. He goes by different names and tells them all kinds of lies about where he lives or where he works. I found this disturbing enough to ask him why he does it, and he says it is just a joke because he can pretend to be someone he is not. My worry is he may lie to me at some point too. How do I know he hasn't already lied?

If you can't trust the person you are with to be honest, that is a serious problem because it doesn't bode well for your future with him. He may think this is harmless fun, but there are real people being taken in by his lies, which is never okay. If he refuses to stop this, it's a sign that he simply isn't comfortable with being honest. I suggest you give him an ultimatum or evaluate this relationship carefully and consider how comfortable you can be with someone like him.

My girlfriend wants me to work more on our relationship but is never really clear about what this means. I do everything she asks me to and agree to everything she says but it is never enough. Am I trying too hard or is this just not worth the effort?

Agreeing to everything your partner wants isn't healthy, because it betrays a lack of respect. A relationship is about two people working together, not one working to please the other. If she has no idea about what she wants you to do, when will this stop?

