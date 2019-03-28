He has stopped communicating

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I used to have a pretty good relationship with my boyfriend until a few months ago, when things suddenly changed between us. He stopped confiding in me, we began meeting for dates only when I planned them, and we barely chatted during the week. I thought he was having an affair, but he isn't. I have asked him what the problem is and he says there isn't one. I don't even know how this can go back to the way things were if he doesn't open up, but he isn't saying anything. How do I resolve this?

There isn't always a definite reason for why relationships start to lose steam. Boredom, personal or professional issues, depression and all kinds of other potential barriers can stand in the way of things being what they once were. Having said that, it seems as if your boyfriend is clearly struggling with something he isn't comfortable talking about yet. I suggest you tell him that you're there for him whenever he is ready to talk, and simply provide him with the emotional stability he needs to deal with this. At the very least, he will speak to you about whether this relationship isn't working for him, or start to value it and work harder to save it.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates