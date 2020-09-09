Why does he hate direct questions?

I am a 28-year old woman and have been in a relationship with a 30-year old guy for almost a year now. We really like each other, but what worries me is how annoyed he gets whenever I ask him any question that he doesn't like. He is not very communicative, so I tend to ask him all kinds of things just to try and get to know him a little better. He says I am too inquisitive and that I should mind my own business. I don't know if this is a healthy approach, given that he isn't a stranger. If our relationship has to evolve, how can I mind my own business? What should I do?

This will always be a difficult balance to maintain, especially given how the two of you have radically different approaches to communication. I am assuming he does communicate, but slowly and in his own way. Maybe he just doesn't like direct questions, which is okay too. I suggest you share as much information about yourself, and wait for him to open up. If he wants this relationship to evolve, he will have to learn how to deal with your questions, without separating things into his business and your business. I wouldn't worry about this too much, as long as you both try to keep lines of communication open.

My husband has a strange attachment with a male friend of his and I am starting to think there is something going on there. Am I being paranoid?

What do you mean by 'something'? Do you think he is having an affair? Are they being secretive about something? Do you feel left out? If something about him and his friend bothers you, why can't you simply ask him about it? He is your husband. Why assume the worse without giving him a chance to explain?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news