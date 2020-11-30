'He initiated this, but is now stonewalling me!'

I have been in an on-off relationship with a co-worker for 2.5 years. He initiated this but, after a year or so, stopped taking any interest in me. He used to be supportive emotionally whenever I was feeling low, so I felt indebted to him, but then he began maintaining a distance at official and social functions. About a year ago, he moved to his hometown and began travelling to and from the city every month. He was always glued to his phone and, when I brought anything up, he called me selfish or controlling. I asked him about getting married and he wished me all the best, which left me clueless and empty. I recently found out that he was constantly commenting on social media pages belonging to his friend's girlfriend, which was strange because he used to say he didn't use social media. When I told him I wasn't happy with our relationship, he stopped contacting me immediately. Is he cheating? Should I

move on?

— SP Singh

It's hard to comment on whether he is cheating or not based on the limited information you have, but it does seem as if the two of you have very different ideas about this relationship. He may have been there for you in terms of emotional support, but he has also made it quite clear that he doesn't see a future with you. You are conflicted about what he says, and don't trust him entirely, which isn't a good sign either. Also, if you have told him that you aren't happy, and his response has been to cut you off, it's obvious that he has no intention of doing anything to make this work. I suggest you accept that this has run its course and move on. The sooner you accept it, the easier it will be for you to put some distance between him and carry on. This may be difficult to do, of course, but he has had enough time to fix things if he wanted to.

