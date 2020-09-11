He is abusive, but I can't leave him!

I have been in a fairly difficult relationship for over a year now. My partner is verbally abusive and does everything he can to belittle me for no fault of my own. My parents say he has mental issues and want me to end this because they think it is damaging me. I know there are serious problems with him, but I love him a lot and can't figure out if I should just give up on him or try harder to save this.

You may love someone a lot but that matters only if there is a certain amount of reciprocation. If he claims to love you too, the verbal and emotional abuse says the exact opposite. Healthy relationships are built upon mutual respect, and belittling a partner is not a sign of respect. Your parents obviously want what is best for you and are worried because they have probably noticed warning signs that you haven't accepted yet. My suggestion is you put yourself first, if you don't want to listen to your parents, and ask yourself if you would do to someone you love what this person has done to you for a year. At what point do you think enough is enough? Why don't you deserve better?

My boyfriend's phone beeped when he wasn't in the room and, when I checked, I found romantic messages from someone I have never heard of. I feel sick and don't know how to confront him. It has been a week now, and I am just pretending that things are normal. What should I do?

If he is cheating on you, why are you afraid to confront him? The sooner you ask him about this, the easier it will be for you to decide what you want to do next. If there is no trust between the two of you, there is no relationship either. What do you hope to accomplish by pretending there isn't a problem? Do you think it will just fade away, as if by magic?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news