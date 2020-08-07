He is acting like a jealous boyfriend

I met someone online a few months ago and we began chatting because we were members of the same groups and seemed to have similar interests. We live in the same city so, eventually, we began making plans to meet. Even though that meeting has yet to happen, he has begun asking me all kinds of personal questions that are raising a few red flags. I don't know what he thinks this is, because we have never met, but he sometimes comes across as some sort of jealous boyfriend and I am not comfortable with this. Should I tell him to back off or meet him and find out if I am just misreading his signals?

Everything we are online is a persona, and this person may be the exact opposite of what he portrays himself to be on social media. You don't have to meet him if you are not comfortable obviously, because you have to give your instinct some credit. If he doesn't understand boundaries even before you meet, you will have to evaluate what exactly you intend to get by interacting with this person. You have common interests, but ask yourself if that is enough to base a friendship on, let alone anything deeper.

My husband and I have a huge difference of opinion when it comes to where we intend to live. He wants to move to another country, but I don't because my parents and family are here. How can we resolve this?

It's obvious that one of you will have to agree to the other's point of view if you want this marriage to work. You will both have to think about what is more important and consider the implications of your individual decisions before accepting any kind of compromise. It is a life-changing move, of course, so putting down your pros and cons for each argument may give you both some clarity and help you see the bigger picture.

