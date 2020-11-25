'He is great in bed, but awful otherwise'

I have a few doubts about the relationship I am currently in. My boyfriend doesn't do anything to make me happy, and I am pretty sure he doesn't care about me too much. He is amazing in the bedroom though, which is why our relationship has lasted almost two years. I keep thinking of reasons to end this but can't because I don't know if anyone will give me the kind of pleasure he does. I know this is shallow, but it's true. Should I keep seeing him just for this reason?

There is nothing wrong with being with someone who gives you pleasure, but what you choose to do about the future of this relationship depends entirely upon what you want out of it. If you want to be with someone who makes you physically happy, and don't have any emotional needs, it may be a perfect scenario. This priority may change at some point though, especially in times of turmoil when you feel the need to be with someone who genuinely cares about you. It seems as if you are aware of how things stand, and how he treats you, so what you do will depend only upon how your priorities change in the future.

My boyfriend accidentally left his phone unlocked and I saw his chats on WhatsApp with a group of friends. I didn't want to read them but saw my name and read the messages. He was badmouthing me and calling me stupid. I can't call him out on this because he will know I read his messages. I am very hurt though. What should I do?

Why shouldn't you call him out? Yes, it was an invasion of his privacy, but you were involved, and he has no right to disrespect you in front of his friends. If he pretends to be someone he isn't, he isn't being fair to you. A relationship that works is always based on mutual respect and you should find out exactly what he thinks about you.

