He is great online, but boring offline!

I recently went on a date with someone I met using a dating app. We chatted a few times before meeting and found that we had a lot in common. I was excited because we seemed to really hit it off, until I met him and felt the exact opposite was true. There was absolutely no spark. He was awkward and our conversation felt forced. I was very disappointed, but when we chatted again a few days later, that same excitement returned. It's as if he is a whole other person online. Should I even bother with a second date though, if he is boring in real life?

It's possible for some people to be more comfortable online than in real life, because it frees them from inhibitions. It can be daunting for anyone to be exciting and interesting in front of someone they like, and it's obvious that he likes you given the conversations that have continued after your dismal first date. It may take him some time to be more comfortable around you, which is perfectly normal. If you like the idea of chatting with him, why not continue until you get to know him better, get a sense of who he is, and then suggest a second date? Why put unnecessary pressure until you are sure there really is something worth pursuing here? If there is a spark online, it may simply be a question of time before it starts to appear in real life too.

My husband has serious issues with my sister and is constantly at odds with her. I am always caught in the middle. It was amusing at the start but is starting to stress me out a lot more because these two people will always be in my life. How can I make them get along?

Why not organise a dinner, tell them both why you feel trapped, and ask them to behave like adults given that they are part of the same family whether they like it or not?

