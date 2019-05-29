He is never happy with anything I do

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend is never happy with anything I do. We used to like being together but, over the past six months or so, he has started to find some fault or the other with everything. He even has issues with restaurants I choose when we go on a date, and blames me if the food is not good enough. I think his behaviour is ridiculous and I am tired of constantly feeling guilty for no fault of mine. Why can't he just end this relationship if he dislikes being with me so much? Should I just end it instead?

Blaming you for a restaurant's food is not just immature, it is a sign that he has issues with you that go beyond your choice of venue. Ask him why everything is a problem and why things have changed. Try and understand where he is coming from and, if his reasons are flimsy, ask yourself if it makes sense to be in a relationship where you aren't treated with respect and made to feel guilty for no reason. Respect yourself first and let that drive your decision. You don't need to wait for him to decide, because a relationship is about equals. You have the same rights as he does.

I have been in a relationship for a year and found out a month ago that my boyfriend cheated on me. He was violent with me when I confronted him, but eventually asked for forgiveness and I agreed. Things are back on track between us, but I don't feel happy with him anymore. What do I do?

If your partner has cheated on you and then responded with violence, I would be surprised if the relationship made you happy. A loss of trust is hard to deal with, and violence shows a lack of respect that is unforgivable. If you want to give him another chance, that is your prerogative, but if this unhappiness lasts longer than you would like it to, I suggest you rethink this.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

