He is no more the person I knew

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been engaged for a little over two years, and my fiancé doesn't seem like the person he was when we got engaged. We haven't set a marriage date yet. I am beginning to have second thoughts though because he used to be very caring and kind and has begun to reveal a bit of a mean streak lately. He takes me for granted often, doesn't bother to apologise for rude comments, and has even hinted that I won't be allowed to get away with a few things when we are married. It sounds like a threat and I will not allow anyone I marry to dictate terms. I am ready to break off this engagement, but am really worried about how my parents will react. What do I do?

People tend to change over time, of course, and it's natural for your fiancé to seem different because time reveals a lot about who we really are. If you don't like the person he really is, you're lucky because you have been given access to this honest image before rather than after your wedding ceremony. Marriage is a lifelong commitment that should only be made when you are sure about whom you want to be with. You may never be completely sure, of course, but serious misgivings should never be ignored. And you're right about not being dictated terms to, because marriage is a democracy, not a dictatorship. Your parents will want what is best for you. Why don't you have an honest conversation with them and tell them the reasons for your discomfort and ask for advice?

