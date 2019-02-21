He is only interested in the sex

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I think it's time for me to end my relationship with my boyfriend because the only thing that matters to him is sex. I don't have a problem with physical intimacy, but I resent the fact that it's the only thing he gives any importance to. My feelings don't count, and he doesn't make any attempt at being romantic or affectionate. I don't get any emotional support. What should I do?

Have you tried speaking to him about this? How long has this been going on for? There are obviously things you can both do to try and save this relationship if you want to, but it sounds like a one-way attempt at this point, which isn't promising. If you have thought about the pros and cons, and believe he doesn't really give you support, maybe you're right about ending this.

My girlfriend insists on bringing her best friend to every outing we go to. I didn't have a problem with this when we first began dating, but it's been a year now and she still asks her to come along, which is weird. It's almost as if she is afraid of just going out alone with me. When I ask her about it, she says her friend is lonely and enjoys spending time with us. How do I resolve this?

Your girlfriend's best friend may not be the problem. You and your girlfriend need to be honest about why her presence is important and why your need for privacy matters too. Don't assume it's because your girlfriend doesn't trust you. Tell her why this bothers you, and allow her to explain her actions.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

