He is perfect, but not ready to commit

My boyfriend and I have been together for almost 5 years. He's kind, loving, and always there when I need him. For some reason though, he refuses to make our relationship official and take it to the next stage. I have tried asking him about this a few times, but he keeps putting me off by saying he isn't ready. I don't know what to do because I feel as if he is just stringing me along. I don't want to let go of him, but I have to think about my future too. He may be perfect, but if he is never going to be ready to marry, it will be easier for me to let go of this relationship now than later. Is this a bad idea?

It's not a bad idea at all, because you seem to have a pretty good idea of what you want for yourself. It makes sense to have this conversation with him though, and explain why you can't wait forever. It's obvious that he isn't ready yet, and may need more time, but he will have to be a little clearer about how much time he needs because that is only fair to you. If he wants a decade more, for instance, and you can't wait that long, it may be simpler to let go now.

I am supposed to get married in a year, but I keep panicking and wondering if I am making the right decision. How do I make that jump? My fiancé and I have been in a relationship for years, but everyone says your partner changes after you get married and this makes me nervous. Should I put it off until I feel more confident?

You may never feel confident enough, because this is a life-altering decision. It's okay to be nervous though, and trust your past with your fiancé to carry you both through. Yes, people change, but that can happen even without marriage. If you love each other, everything else can be managed.

