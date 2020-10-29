He is perfect for me, except for sex

My boyfriend is perfect for me in every way. We get along with each other, share the same likes and dislikes, and know that we have something special. The only thing that doesn't work is sex, because he has never been able to please me in bed. I know this makes me sound petty, but it is important to me and I can't bring myself to have a conversation with him about this because it may change how he looks at me. Should I just accept this as a flaw, or a necessary evil, and focus on the good things about this relationship?

First of all, if the two of you really have this solid relationship, neither of you should have a problem discussing anything, least of all something as critical as physical intimacy. Second, you shouldn't dismiss your sexuality as petty, because it is an important part of you and a critical component of any successful relationship. If he wants this to work as much as you do, you should both treat this as something that needs attention. To refer to it as a necessary evil is to be unfair to yourself as well as to him because you are lying about how he makes you feel in bed. Speak up and do it soon.

There are some things my husband's family insists upon that make it quite difficult for me to accept. They want our firstborn son or daughter to be named after a relative because they have a tradition of doing that. I don't like either of the names they have proposed, but don't have a say because my husband won't take my side. This is my child and I think I have a right to decide what he or she will be named. What should I do?

It is your child, and this is a decision only you and your husband can make. Have you considered speaking to his family and telling them how you feel? Is there a compromise that can please everyone?

