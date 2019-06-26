He is still trying to break up with her

dr-love

I have been dating someone for the past three months, but it's complicated because he is still with someone else. They have been trying to break up, but it doesn't seem to be happening. He is not happy with her, and wants to be with me, but for some reason they can't seem to end their relationship and I end up feeling as if I am stuck in a situation I can't control. I sometimes feel as if he is stringing me along, but then I feel guilty because he tells me he is trying his best. I am torn between trying to support him through this difficult time and asking him to do the right thing and be with me. How do I deal with this?

Relationships are built on trust, and it sounds as if the two of you need to do a bit of work to strengthen that aspect. If he isn't ending his relationship with his girlfriend, why can't you choose to be with him only when he is single? Isn't this situation unfair not just to you but to his girlfriend as well, assuming she doesn't know about your presence in his life? If he is struggling to make up his mind, why should you have to pay for his hesitancy? Tell him why this is unfair and disrespectful to you as well as his girlfriend, and decide what to do based on his response.

My best friend and I ended up having sex last week after getting really drunk. We are now wary of meeting because our relationship may suddenly seem awkward. How do we get back to the way things were?

Things can never go back to how they were, obviously, because neither of you can turn back the clock. I suggest you both try and evaluate how important this friendship is though, because that alone will allow you to put this behind you and focus on what matters. Things don't have to be awkward unless you allow them to be.

