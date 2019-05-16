He is too shy to approach me yet

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have a large group of friends, one of whom is a guy who supposedly likes me a lot. I don't know him very well, because I rarely get a chance to chat with him when we are out in a group, but we have been friends for a long time because we went to the same school and live in the same neighbourhood. I would like to get to know him better because he seems like a decent person, but I find his shyness a little annoying. If he really does have a crush on me, I don't know why he doesn't act on it and just say something. After a point, I am afraid I will simply lose interest waiting for him to work up the courage to speak. What should I do?

It's perfectly okay for someone to be shy, just as it is okay for someone to say exactly what they feel. If you would like to get to know him a little better, what stops you from chatting with him or asking if he would like to go out for a cup of coffee? Maybe he needs time because he isn't sure about how to approach you. Maybe he finds you intimidating. Maybe you think he has a crush on you and he doesn't. Either way, the only thing you can do is take the initiative and find out more before jumping to conclusions.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates