'He is too shy to express his feelings for me'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

My friends introduced me to a guy at a party around three months ago. He was very shy, but I chatted with him and we had an interesting conversation. We exchanged numbers and, a few days after that, we sent each other a few messages. Since that time, we have met on a few occasions and have had a pretty good time. I know he likes me, because it's quite obvious. The problem is, he is so painfully shy that I can't get him to admit to this in any way. I have dropped all kinds of hints, tried to get him to ask me out, and nothing happens. He jumps instantly when I suggest meeting somewhere and is more than happy to accept any of my suggestions, but he never takes the initiative and blushes constantly the minute I even mention the word 'relationship'. Should I just give up on him and move on? It sometimes feels as if I am forcing myself on him and I would rather he just stood up and make his feelings clear.

Giving up on someone has a lot to do with how strong your own feelings are. If you think it's not worth the effort, you should move on, by all means. If you believe he is worth waiting for though, you should give him time to come to terms with how he feels. You can't blame someone for being inhibited just because you're not. It takes time for some people to express how they feel, and their inability to be as open as you are shouldn't be looked at as a fault. Think about whether you want him in your life or not, and then come up with a personal deadline of how long you are prepared to wait for him. Until that time, why not focus on making him comfortable enough around you? Talk about other things, get to know him better, and give him a chance to get to know you too. That might work better.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

